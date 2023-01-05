Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $30.71. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 6.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
