ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.10. 36,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,750,000.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

