Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

