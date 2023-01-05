Shah Capital Management Has $33.62 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Shah Capital Management cut its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974,622 shares during the period. Genworth Financial makes up approximately 9.6% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after buying an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

