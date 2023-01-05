Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $319.41

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$319.41 and traded as high as C$324.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$324.00, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$804.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$320.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$326.03.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

