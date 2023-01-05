Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Sempra worth $60,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 271,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $129.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.