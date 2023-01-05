SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 38.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

