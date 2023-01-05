SEMAFO (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of SEMAFO Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.47. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
SEMAFO Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.
SEMAFO Company Profile
SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.
