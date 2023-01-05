SelfKey (KEY) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $1.02 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

