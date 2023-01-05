Searle & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Searle & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sony Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

