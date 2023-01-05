SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.90 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.19). 1,127,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,640,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust in a report on Friday, December 9th.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,690.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.80.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.25%.

In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £17,510 ($21,096.39).

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

