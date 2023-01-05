Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $756.46

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.46 ($9.11) and traded as low as GBX 713.81 ($8.60). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 716.60 ($8.63), with a volume of 7,747,275 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 755.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 785.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

