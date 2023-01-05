Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,699. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Stories

