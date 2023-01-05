Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,699. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 1,214,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
