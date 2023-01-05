Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.71

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.71 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.67). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.72), with a volume of 5,497 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £37.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.66.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

