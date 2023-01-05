Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

