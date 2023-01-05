Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 2,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.55.
