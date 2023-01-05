Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

