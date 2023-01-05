Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

