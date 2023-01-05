Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

