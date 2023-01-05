Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37,599.78

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $37,599.78 and approximately $12.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 248.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,200,950 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.0024736 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

