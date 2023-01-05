Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,325 shares during the period. Exelixis comprises about 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Exelixis by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

