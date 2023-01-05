Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.