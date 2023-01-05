Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $357,000 Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.