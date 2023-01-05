Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $2,287.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,256.15 or 0.07447469 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00071603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

