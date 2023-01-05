Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

