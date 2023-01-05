Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,664,103.52 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,664,103.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50.
Samsara Stock Up 1.6 %
IOT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,952. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
