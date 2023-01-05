Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFRGY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.51) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.50 ($15.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.