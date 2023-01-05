SALT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,578.06 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $15,578.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040512 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00233699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0307533 USD and is up 15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,949.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

