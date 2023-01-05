Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 52,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,625. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

