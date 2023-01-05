Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,940. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

