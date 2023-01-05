Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,117. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.