Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 29,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,851. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

