Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHD traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.