Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,921 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,598. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $317.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

