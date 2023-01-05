Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,492. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

