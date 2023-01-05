Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after purchasing an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after purchasing an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

