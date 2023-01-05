Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,514. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $253.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $205.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

