Ryan Martins Sells 5,947 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

89bio Stock Performance

89bio stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,688. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $568.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth $1,630,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 227.5% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 383,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

89bio Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

