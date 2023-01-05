RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 2.1%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56). 35,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 66,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at RUA Life Sciences

In related news, insider Lachlan Smith bought 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,444.14 ($12,583.30).

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

