RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

RT Minerals Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$300,225.00 and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

