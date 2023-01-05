Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,868,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,743 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.94% of Royalty Pharma worth $717,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,299,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,071 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

