Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP stock opened at €58.31 ($62.03) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.07 and a 200-day moving average of €48.31. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

