Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 7,807 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $2,940,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.14. 1,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,983. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $136.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60.

