Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 43,012 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 1.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.52% of Liberty Broadband worth $58,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,749. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

