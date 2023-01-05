Roger Crystal Sells 5,029 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

OPNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 153,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

OPNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Further Reading

