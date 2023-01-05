Roger Crystal Sells 5,029 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
OPNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 153,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.42). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
