Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROK traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $345.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.52.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.