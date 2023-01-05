Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.56 and last traded at 1.56. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rock Tech Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of 2.55.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

