Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 126,305 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Biogen worth $82,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

BIIB stock opened at $270.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

