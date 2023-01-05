Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 86,971 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Cigna worth $126,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cigna by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,498,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,039,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Down 3.5 %

CI opened at $310.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.64.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

