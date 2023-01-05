RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

