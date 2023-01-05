RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
RIV stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.